TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,273,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.10% of TE Connectivity worth $462,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $801,101,000 after acquiring an additional 592,072 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,884,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,303,000 after buying an additional 516,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,739,000 after buying an additional 610,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,683,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,192,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.55.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE TEL opened at $202.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $212.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

