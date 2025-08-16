Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $391,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $191.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

