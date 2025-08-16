Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Holdings Cut by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Winmark worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Winmark by 12.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 23.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2,706.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

WINA opened at $430.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.30 and its 200-day moving average is $372.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.60. Winmark Corporation has a twelve month low of $295.79 and a twelve month high of $459.92.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a net margin of 49.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,144,123.85. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

