Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SWKS opened at $74.52 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $110.76. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.