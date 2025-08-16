HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 264,836 Shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,836 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,627,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,790,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,149 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,327,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AES by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,950,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AES Stock Up 2.9%

AES stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The AES Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

