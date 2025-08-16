Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.16% of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $82.35 and a 12-month high of $133.80.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

