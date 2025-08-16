Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Raised by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,408,721,000 after buying an additional 14,481,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 54,220.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,586,000 after buying an additional 1,909,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,057.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,298,928,000 after buying an additional 558,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,292.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 565,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after buying an additional 542,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.58.

Illumina Stock Up 0.0%

Illumina stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.