Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,089,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,425,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 828,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,436,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,377,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after acquiring an additional 248,489 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

