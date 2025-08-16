Q4 EPS Estimates for BankUnited Lowered by Zacks Research

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 135,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $135,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,921.95. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $152,989.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,080.33. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $323,184 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

