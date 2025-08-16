B. Riley Has Positive Outlook of Envela FY2026 Earnings

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envela in a report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Envela from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

ELA opened at $6.94 on Friday. Envela has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter worth $8,205,000. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter worth $5,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 116.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,635 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

