Eric J. Green Acquires 10,000 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 233,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,214.86. This represents a 4.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLL opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 118.79% and a negative net margin of 13.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 617,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Full House Resorts by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Full House Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Full House Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 745,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Full House Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

