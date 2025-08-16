Alexander O. Schuth Sells 2,937 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,058.68. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $33.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 10.27.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,224,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 88.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,766,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,996,000 after buying an additional 3,184,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,409,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,367,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 269.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

