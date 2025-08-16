Alexander O. Schuth Sells 2,937 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Free Report) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,058.68. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $33.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 10.27.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,224,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 88.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,766,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,996,000 after buying an additional 3,184,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,409,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,367,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 269.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

