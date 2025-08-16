Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 52 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $621.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $563.55 and its 200 day moving average is $432.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.07 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

