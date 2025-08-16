Michael J. Burdiek Acquires 1,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $24,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,419. This represents a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FIVN opened at $26.04 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Five9 by 2,005.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

