Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Outlook for MREO Earnings

Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 target price on Mereo BioPharma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

MREO stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.47. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

