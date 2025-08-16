National Bank Financial Predicts Aura Minerals FY2027 Earnings

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Aura Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami anticipates that the company will earn $6.38 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Aura Minerals Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ORA opened at C$39.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. Aura Minerals has a 12-month low of C$12.69 and a 12-month high of C$39.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Aura Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.83%.

In other news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.19 per share, with a total value of C$361,900.00. Corporate insiders own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Paua -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road mine in the United States.

