Desjardins Has Pessimistic View of TSE:LB FY2026 Earnings

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. Desjardins has a “Sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Veritas upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.14.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.37 and a 52-week high of C$31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.54.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

