HC Wainwright Predicts Aethlon Medical Q1 Earnings

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Aethlon Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17).

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.14 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $511,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

