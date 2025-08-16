Seaport Res Ptn Lifts Earnings Estimates for Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Energy Recovery in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

ERII has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $754.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 172.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 5,662.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $75,256.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 100,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,687.05. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 655,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,189.60. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,387 shares of company stock worth $710,656. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

