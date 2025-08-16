Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:MDP Q1 Earnings

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Freeman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medexus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.49.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDP opened at C$2.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$1.71 and a 1 year high of C$5.56.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Pediapharm Inc is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. It is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.