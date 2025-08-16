Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Teradata at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,774,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,658,000 after buying an additional 728,333 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,756,000 after acquiring an additional 599,394 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,029,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 95.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,588,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 776,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 10.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

NYSE TDC opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. Teradata Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.73 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

