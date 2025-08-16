Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 45,570 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Energizer were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth $53,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Energizer by 29.4% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Energizer by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Down 2.1%

ENR stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.67 million. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,600. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

