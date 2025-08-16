Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,072 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,016,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,775,000 after purchasing an additional 674,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $111.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.06.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.