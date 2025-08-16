Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 320 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DexCom were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $554,893,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $718,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 171.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,371.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,455,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,240,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $130,459.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock worth $2,412,191. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $80.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.09.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

