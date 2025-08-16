Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HNI were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HNI by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in HNI by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HNI Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. HNI had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other HNI news, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $67,780.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,986.77. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $92,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,505. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $270,818 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

