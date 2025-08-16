Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,378 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oceaneering International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE OII opened at $22.35 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

