Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.29% of Calix worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 889,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth $15,207,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Calix by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 382,301 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Calix by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 364,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Calix by 332.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 220,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126,015.20. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,960. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,465,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. Calix, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

