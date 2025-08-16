MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 937,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 280,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 74.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 46.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 326,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. UBS Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Macquarie cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

