Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,932 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Crescent Energy worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,057,000 after buying an additional 173,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,944,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after buying an additional 158,712 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,651,000 after buying an additional 856,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crescent Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,933,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,593,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRGY opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Crescent Energy Company has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

