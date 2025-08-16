Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 5,672 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $60.27 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $1,969,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

