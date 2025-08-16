RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,106 shares during the period. RTX comprises 2.6% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $30,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Stock Down 0.7%

RTX opened at $154.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.40. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

