Philadelphia Trust Co. Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 1.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 94,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $94,309.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,950.68. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,708. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ROK opened at $342.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $360.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

