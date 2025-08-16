Oder Investment Management LLC Buys 969 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,440,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

