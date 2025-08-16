Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $145,846,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

