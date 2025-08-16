Cowa LLC Acquires 1,103 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $31.50 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

