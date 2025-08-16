Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1,818.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after buying an additional 627,466 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 436,462 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 394,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $12,645,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. Lincoln National Corporation has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,697 shares of company stock worth $1,959,862. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

