Cowa LLC Sells 18,424 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Cowa LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $28.26 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

