Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 63,839 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

