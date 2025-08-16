Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,649,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,895 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $87,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Toast by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its position in Toast by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Toast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Toast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,165.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 304,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,034. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,006 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $97,050.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,834,303.94. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,054 shares of company stock valued at $16,803,936. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

