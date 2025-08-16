Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Tigress Financial

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Tigress Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.24 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,807,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,764.75. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,049 shares of company stock worth $10,521,141. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $605,194,000 after purchasing an additional 502,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,505,000 after acquiring an additional 882,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,906,000 after acquiring an additional 180,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 51.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,935,000 after acquiring an additional 592,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

