Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,000 shares, anincreaseof211.7% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $19.85.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile
