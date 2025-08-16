Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,000 shares, anincreaseof211.7% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

