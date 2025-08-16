D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.45, for a total value of $532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,029,399.40. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $1,320,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.35, for a total value of $562,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total value of $1,410,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $578,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total value of $1,424,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.87, for a total value of $1,127,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.67, for a total value of $1,418,350.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $558,560.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $1,383,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.66, for a total value of $561,320.00.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of VRSN opened at $269.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.62 and a 52 week high of $310.60.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.