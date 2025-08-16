PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $92,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 996.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 232.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 161.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.70.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $69,980.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,964.80. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

