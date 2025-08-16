Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $129.98.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total value of $26,109.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,515,198.98. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 22,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,499,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 121,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,170. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lumentum by 27.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.