Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Carvana were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Carvana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Carvana by 39.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Carvana by 16.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $350.00 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $124.39 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.46. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total value of $33,193,920.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,442,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,468,441.53. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,484,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 546,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,417,946.80. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,036,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,235,871. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.47.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

