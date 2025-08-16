Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,868 Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Centene were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 203.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 273.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $28.50 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centene from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

