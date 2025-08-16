Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 9,938 Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $57.79.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at $45,827,083.80. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,111,141 shares of company stock worth $52,241,605. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

