Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marzetti in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 20.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marzetti Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MZTI opened at $180.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.61. The Marzetti Company has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $202.63. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Marzetti Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Marzetti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Marzetti from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Marzetti Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

