Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.69.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.