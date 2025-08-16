Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $19,116,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $292.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.82. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $293.32. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.7828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

